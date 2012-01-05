PARIS France manager Philippe St Andre named uncapped Toulouse lock Yoann Maestri and Clermont utility back Wesley Fofana on Thursday in his 30-man squad for the 2012 Six Nations championship.

Flyhalf Lionel Beauxis has been recalled after a 2-1/2-year absence along with fullback Clement Poitrenaud, who has not played for France since last year's tournament.

Former captain Lionel Nallet, Damien Traille and Fabrice Estebanez, who were members of the World Cup squad last year, have been omitted.

"I wish I could have taken 34 or 35 players. Nobody is eliminated," St Andre, who took over from Marc Lievremont last month, told a news conference.

"The goal is to start the tournament well with the World Cup players and to prepare the future. Nothing is final. It is not the squad that will play for the next four years."

France, who lost the World Cup final to hosts New Zealand by a point, open their campaign against Italy at home on February 4.

