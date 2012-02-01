French rugby union team coach Philippe Saint-Andre directs his players during a training session at the Rugby Union National Centre in Marcoussis, south of Paris, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Manager Philippe Saint-Andre has urged France to focus on the reasons why they almost made an early exit from the World Cup rather then on their brave performance in the final when they host Italy in Saturday's Six Nations opener.

France lost 8-7 in the World Cup final to hosts New Zealand in October, only after scraping through the group phase with defeats by the All Blacks and Tonga.

"We're the World Cup runners-up but we almost got knocked out in the first round," Saint-Andre, who took over from Marc Lievremont in December, told reporters.

"We must not forget the values of rugby: humbleness, respect (for our opponents). We will have to wear our spiked helmet.

"On Saturday, I expect France to fight, to show enthusiasm and to go forward."

If Les Bleus manage this in the match at the Stade de France, they will be forgiven by their manager for mistakes they might make on the pitch.

"We know that France usually struggle in their first Six Nations games. We will tolerate a lack of precision but we will not tolerate a lack of desire," the former France winger said.

"We play at home, we are not allowed to disappoint (our fans)."

His words were echoed by Dimitri Yachvili, who will start at scrumhalf on Saturday.

"We have to do what we did at the end of the World Cup," he told reporters. "We need to be aggressive, and show desire to play together."

In order to reinforce the team spirit France lacked in their dismal performances early on in the World Cup, Saint-Andre plans to involve former internationals in the matchday preparations.

"For every home game, I will ask a former France player to give one or two (France) shirts to younger players," he said. "Passing on (rugby values) is something very important."

(Editing by Sonia Oxley)