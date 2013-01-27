PARIS Biarritz flanker Wenceslas Lauret has been left out of the France squad preparing for the Six Nations championship starting this weekend because of a head injury, the French rugby federation said on Sunday.

Lauret, who sustained the injury in his team's 19-14 league loss to Toulouse on Friday, has been replaced in the 33-man squad by Toulon's Pierrick Gunther.

Manager Philippe Saint-Andre will trim his squad to 23 players on Monday before next Sunday's Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome.

"Our first concern is the players' health. Wenceslas gave a lot for his club and he must rest," Saint-Andre said in a statement.

