Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
ROME France captain Pascal Pape could miss next weekend's home Six Nations match against holders Wales after picking up a back injury during the 23-18 loss in Italy on Sunday, the French federation (FFR) said.
Lock Pape had to leave the pitch after suffering a blow in a rough challenge midway through the second half.
"Examination showed he had been suffering a back injury. He is doubtful for next Saturday's match against Wales at the Stade de France," FFR said in a statement.
Both sides need a victory to maintain their title hopes after Wales lost 30-22 at home to Ireland on Saturday.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
MELBOURNE Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.