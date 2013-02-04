France rugby coach Philippe Saint-Andre (R) speaks to captain Pascal Pape (L) at a training session at the Rugby Union National Centre in Marcoussis, south of Paris, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France captain Pascal Pape and wing Vincent Clerc have been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations championship game against Wales, coach Philippe Saint Andre said on Monday.

Lock Pape's replacement as captain will be known later on Monday when Saint-Andre unveils his squad for the Stade de France match.

"I can announce that Pascal Pape will be absent against Wales. He is suffering from sciatica", Saint-Andre was quoted as telling a news conference by the Six Nations's official website (www.rbs6nations.com).

Pape had to leave the pitch after suffering a blow in a rough challenge midway through the second half in France's opening 23-18 defeat against Italy in Rome on Sunday.

Jocelino Suta has been called up as cover.

Clerc was a possible inclusion in the squad against Wales after being dropped from the group to face Italy but he has not fully recovered from a thigh injury.

"He won't be in contention because apparently he won't start running again before Wednesday," said Saint-Andre.

