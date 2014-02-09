PARIS France's second-half surge in the 30-10 Six Nations win over Italy on Sunday showed they had learned lessons from last weekend's comeback by England, said coach Philippe Saint-Andre.

Les Bleus saw England overturn a 16-3 deficit to lead 21-16 at Twickenham before the visitors scored a last-gasp victory with a try from Gael Fickou.

On Sunday, France grabbed three tries in 10 minutes after the break to see off gallant Italy at the Stade de France and record back-to-back victories for the first time in more than a year.

"It's been a long time," said Saint-Andre whose side finished bottom of the Six Nations last year with just one win.

"After last week's game against England we said to ourselves that we needed to start strongly after the break and we were brilliant for 10 minutes," he told a news conference.

France laboured in the first 40 minutes although Saint-Andre said they had tired the Italians.

"We wore the Italians out. Our game lacked some variety but we put in a great physical effort," he explained.

"Even if the score was close, the players never panicked. They have faith in themselves and they proved it with a great start in the second half."

One week after flyhalf Jules Plisson made his debut against England, winger Hugo Bonneval celebrated his first international cap as a starter by notching France's third try.

Bonneval finished the job after man of the match Wesley Fofana, 26, had ignited a counter-attack.

"We have a young squad and we want some players to take more responsibility," said Saint-Andre.

"Wesley is one of them. He produced a more comprehensive performance last weekend but today he showed how pacy and powerful he is, he showed his ability to break up tackles."

