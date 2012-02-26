EDINBURGH France showed great character to overturn a 10-point deficit and beat Scotland 23-17 in a lively Six Nations match at Murrayfield, manager Philippe Saint Andre said on Sunday.

France got off to a sluggish start and quickly trailed 10-0, but the visitors relied on the power of their pack and defence to gain the upper hand and stay on course for a grand slam.

"I played in Scotland, I lost a match after we had burst like pop corn and we never came back into the game," Saint Andre told a news conference.

"Today I saw a real squad. Coming back from 10-0 down in a full stadium, without panicking, it proves that this squad has guts."

Les Bleus expected Scotland to come out with all guns blazing and that is exactly what happened at a packed Murrayfield stadium.

"We did not panic and we stuck together," wing Julien Malzieu told reporters.

"This squad has a lot of experience. It comes from the World Cup," added Malzieu, one of only three players with Yoann Maestri and try scorer Wesley Fofana who was not part of the squad which reached last year's World Cup final.

"In this team, there are players who have the experience of high level matches and played a World Cup final. They communicate their confidence to the others."

Saint Andre added even more experience in the second half as lock Lionel Nallet and hook William Servat came on as replacements.

"The substitutions gave us energy and experience," said Saint Andre.

"We built this character during the World Cup. We had tough games there and we now know how to play these games," said scrumhalf Morgan Parra, who kicked 10 of France's points.

France will now face Ireland at home next Sunday before entertaining England the following weekend and travelling to Wales for a possible grand slam decider.

"It will be three out-of-category climbs," Saint Andre said.

(Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by Ed Osmond)