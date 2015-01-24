England's Tom Wood (R) wins line out from Italy's Sergio Parisse during their Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham stadium in London March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON England forwards Geoff Parling and Tom Wood are potential injury doubts for the Six Nations opener in Wales next month after suffering injuries playing for their clubs in the European Champions Cup.

Leicester lock Parling left the pitch after three minutes of their defeat by Ulster while Northampton flanker Wood hurt his ankle in the 32-8 loss to Racing Metro.

The pair had been named in Stuart Lancaster's Six Nations training squad ahead of the Feb. 6 game against Wales and join a number of other England players on the treatment table as the hosts prepare for the World Cup in September and October.

Dave Kearney and Eoin Reddan were also injured in Leinster's draw at Wasps and could be doubtful for Ireland's Six Nations bow in Italy on Feb. 7.

