LONDON Ireland prop Cian Healy has been cited for stamping on England's Dan Cole during a maul in the first half of their 12-6 Six Nations championship loss in Dublin on Sunday, tournament organisers said on Monday.

Healy contravened Law 10.4 (b), which states that a player "must not stamp or trample on an opponent."

The Ireland player will appear before the tournament's disciplinary committee in London on Wednesday.

Ireland lost winger Simon Zebo for up to 10 weeks with a broken foot sustained in the bruising loss to England while three members of their starting pack picked up knocks.

