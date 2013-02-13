Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON Prop Cian Healy will miss Ireland's next two Six Nations fixtures after being suspended until March 10 on Wednesday for stamping on England's Dan Cole last weekend.
"The Committee having viewed the footage... found that the stamp should be categorised as a mid range offence in terms of seriousness," tournament organisers said in a statement.
Healy, who can appeal the suspension, will miss Ireland's trip to Scotland on February 24 and the home fixture against France on March 9. Ireland are fourth in the table on two points after one win and one defeat.
The forward stamped on Cole's ankle during a maul in the first half of England's 12-6 victory last Sunday.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Alison Wildey)
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.