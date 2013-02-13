Ireland's Cian Healy takes part in their Captain's run at Eden Park in Auckland September 16, 2011. Ireland will play against Australia Wallabies in their Rugby World Cup Pool C match in Auckland on Saturday. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

LONDON Prop Cian Healy will miss Ireland's next two Six Nations fixtures after being suspended until March 10 on Wednesday for stamping on England's Dan Cole last weekend.

"The Committee having viewed the footage... found that the stamp should be categorised as a mid range offence in terms of seriousness," tournament organisers said in a statement.

Healy, who can appeal the suspension, will miss Ireland's trip to Scotland on February 24 and the home fixture against France on March 9. Ireland are fourth in the table on two points after one win and one defeat.

The forward stamped on Cole's ankle during a maul in the first half of England's 12-6 victory last Sunday.

