Ireland's Cian Healy takes part in their Captain's run at Eden Park in Auckland September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has formally appealed against a three-week suspension handed to prop Cian Healy after he stamped on England's Dan Cole in their Six Nations championship second-round match this month.

"The appeal relates to, among other things, the specific period covered by the three-week playing suspension," the IRFU said in a statement on Thursday.

Healy will miss Ireland's match versus Scotland at Murrrayfield on Sunday and the home fixture against France on March 9.

(Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)