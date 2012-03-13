England's Ben Youngs (L) is chased down by Ireland's Cian Healey (2nd L), Gordon D'Arcy (2nd R) and Sean O'Brien during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Ireland recalled flanker Sean O'Brien in an otherwise unchanged starting line up for their final Six Nations match against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

O'Brien replaces Peter O'Mahony, who reverts to the replacements bench, after recovering from a skin infection that ruled him out of Ireland's 32-14 win against Scotland last weekend.

"I thought Peter played really well and it was an absolutely tight selection call, but Sean has trained well and just got the nod," said coach Declan Kidney.

Keith Earls and Cian Healy will both win their 30th caps in the St Patrick's Day match while stand-in captain Rory Best will become his country's most capped hooker with 59 appearances, passing Keith Wood's record.

Ireland have won on three of their last four visits to Twickenham. England have won their three away games in this tournament but lost at home to Wales.

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Eoin Reddan, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Tom Court, 18-Mike McCarthy, 19-Peter O'Mahony, 20-Tomas O'Leary, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Fergus McFadden.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)