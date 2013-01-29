DUBLIN Ulster wing Craig Gilroy has retained his place in the starting XV for Ireland's opening Six Nations match against Wales on Saturday in a side that shows four changes from the team that defeated Argentina in November.

After an impressive try-scoring debut against Argentina, the 21-year-old was named in Declan Kidney's team on Tuesday with fellow winger Simon Zebo picking up his fourth cap in Cardiff.

Leinster trio Rob Kearney, Sean O'Brien and former captain Brian O'Driscoll return to the starting lineup after missing the November internationals through injury.

Number eight Jamie Heaslip was previously announced as the new skipper.

First team regulars Paul O'Connell, Stephen Ferris and Tommy Bowe are all out injured, but Wales have bigger injury woes with at least five potential starters missing.

