Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
DUBLIN Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton has been ruled out of Ireland's side for their final Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday hours after being named in the starting line-up earlier on Thursday.
After missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, Sexton was in line to resume his kicking duties in place of Paddy Jackson, but tore a tendon in his left foot in training.
Jackson will now come in from the bench for his third cap, with Ian Madigan, who made his debut against France last weekend, coming on to the replacements' bench.
Coach Declan Kidney omitted veteran second row Donncha O'Callaghan in favour of Leinster's Devin Toner.
Ulster wing Craig Gilroy returns in place of Fergus McFadden who suffered a rib injury in last weekend's draw against France.
Ireland:
15-Rob Kearney, 14-Craig Gilroy, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Luke Marshall, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip (captain), 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Mike McCarthy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Stephen Archer, 19-Devin Toner, 20-Iain Henderson, 21-Paul Marshall, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Luke Fitzgerald.
LONDON British anti-doping authorities condemned the leaking of information "which only serves to fuel rumour and innuendo" on Saturday after the latest media report surrounding athlete Mo Farah and his American coach Alberto Salazar.
Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season vibrancy to overcame Arsenal 3-1 at a jubilant Anfield and leapfrog the Gunners into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.