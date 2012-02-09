Ireland's Keith Earls runs with the ball on his way to scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Russia at Rotorua International Stadium in Rotorua September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Outside center Keith Earls was recalled to the Ireland side for the Six Nations clash against France in Paris Saturday after he missed last weekend's home defeat by Wales because his newborn daughter was taken ill.

Earls is the only change from the starting side who were sunk by a late Welsh penalty in their 23-21 loss in Dublin on Sunday.

Fergus McFadden, who came in for Earls against Wales, moves to the bench in place of David Kearney.

Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healey.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Tom Court, 18-Donnacha Ryan, 19-Peter O'Mahoney, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Fergus McFadden.

