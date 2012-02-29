Ireland's Paul O'Connell (C) gives a team talk during the Captain's Run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Ireland opted for consistency on Wednesday by naming an unchanged team for Sunday's rearranged Six Nations championship match against France in Paris.

Coach Declan Kidney stuck with the lineup who beat Italy 42-10 last weekend after they were originally named to face the French on February 11 before the match was postponed because of a frozen pitch at the Stade de France.

Prop Cian Healy, centre Gordon D'Arcy, fullback Rob Kearney and back-rower Sean O'Brien have recovered from minor injuries they picked up in the game against Italy, the Irish Rugby Football Union said in a statement.

Ireland lost their opening match at home to Wales, while France have beaten Scotland and Italy in their two games so far.

Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Tom Court, 18-Donnacha Ryan, 19-Peter O'Mahony, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Fergus McFadden.

