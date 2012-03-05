Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Ireland captain Paul O'Connell and scrumhalf Conor Murray will miss Ireland's remaining two Six Nations fixtures after sustaining injuries in Sunday's 17-17 draw with France, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Monday.
Lock O'Connell injured a ligament in his left knee and Murray sustained bone bruising after falling awkwardly on his right knee in the 59th minute. He was carried from the field on a stretcher.
Munster scrumhalf Tomas O'Leary and Connacht forward Mike McCarthy have been added to the Ireland squad.
Ireland, who lost 23-21 to Wales in their opening match before beating Italy 42-10, host Scotland on Saturday and play England at Twickenham in the final round on March 17.
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.
LONDON Sam Baldock's double against Barnsley sent Brighton and Hove Albion back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.