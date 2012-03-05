Ireland's Paul O'Connell (L) prepares to be tackled by Cedric Heymans during their Six Nations rugby match at Lansdowne Road in Dublin March 12, 2005. Reuters/File

Ireland captain Paul O'Connell and scrumhalf Conor Murray will miss Ireland's remaining two Six Nations fixtures after sustaining injuries in Sunday's 17-17 draw with France, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Monday.

Lock O'Connell injured a ligament in his left knee and Murray sustained bone bruising after falling awkwardly on his right knee in the 59th minute. He was carried from the field on a stretcher.

Munster scrumhalf Tomas O'Leary and Connacht forward Mike McCarthy have been added to the Ireland squad.

Ireland, who lost 23-21 to Wales in their opening match before beating Italy 42-10, host Scotland on Saturday and play England at Twickenham in the final round on March 17.

(This story was corrected in the fourth paragraph to change Ireland's final round opponents to England)