Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien will miss Saturday's Six Nations championship match against Scotland in Dublin due to a foot injury, the Irish Rugby Union said on their website (www.irishrugby.ie) on Thursday.
O'Brien has not recovered from a skin infection and will be replaced by Peter O'Mahony with Shane Jennings promoted to the bench.
Ireland are fourth in the Six Nations standings after three of the five rounds.
(Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by John Mehaffey)
PERTH Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
LONDON Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.