Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien will miss Saturday's Six Nations championship match against Scotland in Dublin due to a foot injury, the Irish Rugby Union said on their website (www.irishrugby.ie) on Thursday.

O'Brien has not recovered from a skin infection and will be replaced by Peter O'Mahony with Shane Jennings promoted to the bench.

Ireland are fourth in the Six Nations standings after three of the five rounds.

(Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by John Mehaffey)