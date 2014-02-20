DUBLIN Ireland named an unchanged team for Saturday's Six Nations match against England as they seek to build on two home wins and challenge for their first championship in five years.

Ireland swept aside Wales two weeks ago with a comprehensive 26-3 win in Dublin and they would take the triple crown with victory this weekend having beaten Scotland in their opening game.

The only changes made by coach Joe Schmidt were to add Iain Henderson and Jordi Murphy to the bench to provide back-row cover.

Captain Paul O'Connell said England would represent a stiffer challenge for Ireland, who are top of the Six Nations table on points difference from France.

"The Wales we beat last week were a little bit off their best," O'Connell told a news conference on Thursday. "It's going to be a big step up this weekend."

Team:

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Dave Kearney, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Chris Henry, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Devin Toner, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Martin Moore, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Jordi Murphy, 21-Isaac Boss, 22-Paddy Jackson, 23-Fergus McFadden.

