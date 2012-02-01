Ireland's Keith Earls runs with the ball on his way to scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Russia at Rotorua International Stadium in Rotorua September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Keith Earls was named at outside centre as the replacement for injured Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll on Wednesday for Sunday's opening Six Nations championship match against Wales at Lansdowne Road.

Earls will partner Gordon D'Arcy with Andrew Trimble coming into the team on the left wing.

Scrumhalf Conor Murray will make his Six Nations debut inside Jonathan Sexton, who is preferred to Ronan O'Gara, while British and Irish Lions skipper Paul O'Connell will lead the side in O'Driscoll's absence.

Ireland - 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Connor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healey.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Tom Court, 18-Donnacha Ryan, 19-Peter O'Mahoney, 20-Eion Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Fergus McFadden.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey in London)