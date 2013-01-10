Flanker Paul Derbyshire, centre Gonzalo Garcia and fullback Paolo Buso have been recalled to the Italy squad for their first two Six Nations championship games against France and Scotland next month.

Coach Jacques Brunel has otherwise stuck with the squad which beat Tonga in November before spirited displays in defeats by New Zealand and Australia.

Derbyshire won the last of his 16 caps under former coach Nick Mallett in October 2011, the same month Garcia last wore the Azzurri colours.

Zebre's Buso, 26, has only played 40 minutes for Italy at the 2008 Six Nations.

Winger and place kicker Mirco Bergamacso is missing through long-term injury along with former captain Marco Bortolami.

Italy, who finished fifth in last year's Six Nations after beating bottom side Scotland, host Brunel's French compatriots at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on February3 before heading to Murrayfield to face the Scots the following Saturday.

30-man squad:

Forwards: Robert Barbieri, Martin Castrogiovanni, Lorenzo Cittadini, Alberto De Marchi, Paul Derbyshire, Simone Favaro, Joshua Furno, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Davide Giazzon, Quintin Geldenhuys, Andrea Lo Cicero, Francesco Minto, Sergio Parisse (captain), Antonio Pavanello, Michele Rizzo, Ratu Vosawai, Alessandro Zanni

Backs: Tommaso Benvenuti, Tobias Botes, Kristopher Burton, Paolo Buso, Gonzalo Canale, Gonzalo Garcia, Edoardo Gori, Tommaso Iannone, Andrea Masi, Luke Mclean, Luciano Orquera, Alberto Sgarbi, Giovanbattista Venditti

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)