Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
ROME Fit-again centre Mirco Bergamasco could play for Italy for the first time in more than a year after being included on Thursday in the squad for next month's Six Nations Championship.
Coach Jacques Brunel has named him in a 30-man squad for their opening two matches against champions Wales in Cardiff on February 1 and France in Paris eight days later.
Bergamasco, 30, fractured a kneecap when he last played for Italy against Australia in Florence in November 2012.
Brunel has also brought in Zebre Rugby fullback Giuglielmo Palazzani for the first time while Benetton Treviso winger Angelo Esposito is awaiting his first start.
Palazzani's Zebre team mate Marco Bortolami will reach 100 caps should he start either of the two games in the second row.
(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Tony Goodson) nL3N0KJ4O9
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
MELBOURNE Beefier cars and bulked-up drivers will hit Albert Park circuit on Sunday for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix where many fans will be hoping at least one team can strike an early blow against dominant Mercedes.