Italy have made five changes from the side that narrowly lost to Wales in their Six Nations championship opener for Sunday's trip to Paris to meet France.
There are two changes in the backline, with Tommaso Iannone replacing Angelo Esposito on the wing, while Gonzalo Garcia returns at outside centre after a six-month layoff in place of Alberto Sgarbi.
In the forward pack Alberto De Marchi replaces Michele Rizzo at prop, Joshua Furno replaces Marco Bortolami in the second row, Francesco Minto takes over at flanker for Alessandro Zanni.
Italy are chasing a third victory over France in four years, although both those wins happened at home.
France beat England 26-24 in their opener.
Team:
15-Luke McLean, 14-Tommaso Iannone, 13-Michele Campagnaro, 12-Gonzalo Garcia, 11-Leonardo Sarto, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Mauro Bergamasco, 6-Francesco Minto, 5-Joshua Furno, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Alberto De Marchi
Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Michele Rizzo, 18- Lorenzo Cittadini, 19-Marco Bortolami, 20-Alessandro Zanni, 21- Tobias Weitz Botes, 22-Luciano Orquera, 23-Angelo Esposito
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
