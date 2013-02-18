Italy's team captain Sergio Parisse (C) walks off the pitch with his team mates after their Six Nations rugby match defeat by Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland February 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir

Italy expect to be without captain Sergio Parisse for this Saturday's Six Nations championship match against Wales after the number eight was sent off for his club side at the weekend, manager Luigi Troiani said.

Parisse was dismissed for insulting the referee in Stade Francais' Top 14 game with Bordeaux and any suspension is set to include the Six Nations.

"We have seen the images and talked with the player knowing what the referee has put in his report. The club have made a request to bring the disciplinary hearing forward to Wednesday," Troiani told reporters.

"Until we hear otherwise, we can only assume the player is not available for Saturday."

Italy, who shocked France in their opener before losing to Scotland, have already called up experienced flanker Mauro Bergamasco to their training squad as cover in case Parisse cannot play in Rome.

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)