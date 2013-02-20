Italy's Sergio Parisse is seen in action against France during their Six Nations international Rugby Union match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

PARIS Italy captain Sergio Parisse has been suspended for the remainder of the Six Nations championship after he was sent off for insulting a referee during a French Top 14 club match, the French league (LNR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement LNR said the Italian number eight had been handed a 40-day suspension of which 10 days were suspended.

"Mr Sergio Parisse will be allowed to play again on March 18, 2013", the statement said.

Parisse, who plays for Stade Français, was sent off during his team's 30-14 win over Bordeaux-Begles last Saturday. He denied insulting the referee.

Italy, who beat France before losing to Scotland, host Wales on Saturday before playing England and Ireland.

