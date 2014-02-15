France's Benjamin Kayser (2ndL) fights for the ball with Scotland's Jim Hamilton (L) and Scotland's Grant Gilchrist (R) as France's Nicolas Mas looks on during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Uncapped hooker Brice Mach was added to France's 30-man squad on Saturday after Benjamin Kayser picked up a knee injury that ruled him out for the rest of the Six Nations championship.

Kayser, a regular for France, sustained a partial ligament rupture in his right knee during a French Top 14 match on Friday.

"He will be sidelined for up to six weeks," his club side Clermont said on their website (www.asm-rugby.com).

France, level with Ireland on four points at the top of the table, play their third game of the Six Nations season in Wales on Friday.

The 27-year-old Mach, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2012, seems likely to make his international debut against Wales.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)