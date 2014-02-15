Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
PARIS Uncapped hooker Brice Mach was added to France's 30-man squad on Saturday after Benjamin Kayser picked up a knee injury that ruled him out for the rest of the Six Nations championship.
Kayser, a regular for France, sustained a partial ligament rupture in his right knee during a French Top 14 match on Friday.
"He will be sidelined for up to six weeks," his club side Clermont said on their website (www.asm-rugby.com).
France, level with Ireland on four points at the top of the table, play their third game of the Six Nations season in Wales on Friday.
The 27-year-old Mach, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2012, seems likely to make his international debut against Wales.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.
LONDON Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.