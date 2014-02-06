Wing Sean Maitland will miss remainder of Scotland's Six Nations campaign after injuring his leg in Sunday's defeat to Ireland.

New Zealand-born Maitland, 25, had already been ruled out of Saturday's clash with England at Murrayfield, but further examination has revealed soft tissue damage, with an expected recovery time of eight weeks.

"Sean was examined by consultant orthopaedic surgeon Graham Lawson," Scotland team doctor James Robson said.

"He found that Sean has sustained some damage to the structures of his knee and ankle but, happily, does not require surgery."

Maitland will undergo rehabilitation with the Glasgow Warriors medical team.

(Reporting By Josh Reich; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)