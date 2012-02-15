England rugby captain Chris Robshaw (R) answers questions from the media as he sits beside assistant coach Graham Rowntree during a news conference in Rome February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LONDON Chris Robshaw will captain England for the remainder of the Six Nations tournament, caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster said on Wednesday.

"Chris has stepped into the role well and led a new team in two tough away fixtures," he said in a statement.

"He is one of many leaders we could have chosen against Scotland and Italy but he has shown on and off the field the qualities required to captain a side. We feel it is right to make a call now that Chris will lead England for the rest of the Six Nations."

Robshaw captained England for the first time against Scotland this month in only his second senior appearance, replacing Lewis Moody who retired from international rugby after last year's World Cup.

Under the 25-year-old flanker's captaincy, England have notched up away wins against Scotland (13-6) and Italy (19-15). Their next match is against Wales on February 25 at Twickenham.

"Captaining the team against Scotland was the proudest day of my life and to get the chance again against Italy was fantastic," said Robshaw.

"To do so at Twickenham would be something else and I'm thankful to the coaches for giving me that opportunity and to all the lads for helping me over the last few weeks."

