Wales bid for a third grand slam in eight seasons at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday when they host World Cup finalists France in the final round of the Six Nations championship (2.45 p.m. British time).

Captain Sam Warburton returns at openside flanker after a knee injury in an otherwise unchanged Welsh side.

England, who have a mathematical chance only of retaining the title if they defeat Ireland at Twickenham (1700) and France win in Cardiff, lost their only other home game to Wales.

After a fraught World Cup last year both on and off the field, a new side have steadily improved throughout the tournament under interim coach Stuart Lancaster.

Lancaster has applied to become the full-time successor to Martin Johnson.

Saturday's other match at the Stadio Olimpico between Italy and Scotland (1230) features the battle to avoid finishing last. Between them, the pair have picked up 11 wooden spoons in the 12 seasons since Italy entered the tournament.

