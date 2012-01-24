LONDON Scotland have named Edinburgh hooker Ross Ford as captain for their opening Six Nations match against England at Murrayfield on February 4.

In a statement head coach Andy Robinson said the 27-year-old British Lion was a "man who will step up and lead from the front."

Back-row forward Kelly Brown was Robinson's original choice but he was injured playing for Saracens in the Heineken Cup against Benetton Treviso last week and will undergo knee surgery.

Alastair Kellock was captain during last year's World Cup but was dropped for the crucial Pool B match against Argentina and despite being in the squad for the Six Nations has been overlooked by Robinson.

"It's a massive honour and privilege to captain your country," Ford, who has 53 caps, said. "I'm really grateful to be given this chance to captain a team of so much potential.

"For me, the big thing is leading from the front and actually showing a good example to the boys as well as backing it up with words."

