Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
LONDON Scotland have called up Edinburgh standoff Phil Godman to their squad for the opening two matches of the Six Nations against England and Wales next month, the Scotland Rugby Union said on Friday.
The 29-year-old, who scored a last-gasp drop goal to earn his side a dramatic Heineken Cup victory in Paris against Racing Metro 92 last weekend, has been drafted in to cover for Glasgow's injured Ruaridh Jackson.
Godman, capped 23 times for Scotland, will join the squad for training at St Andrews next week.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
CARDIFF Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Fabrizio Zanotti completed a brilliant final round with a birdie-eagle finish to claim a one-shot victory at the Maybank Championship on Sunday as the Paraguayan stormed to his second European Tour title.