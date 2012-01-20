Scotland's Phil Godman scores a try during their rugby union test match against Romania at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland November 11, 2006. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Scotland have called up Edinburgh standoff Phil Godman to their squad for the opening two matches of the Six Nations against England and Wales next month, the Scotland Rugby Union said on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who scored a last-gasp drop goal to earn his side a dramatic Heineken Cup victory in Paris against Racing Metro 92 last weekend, has been drafted in to cover for Glasgow's injured Ruaridh Jackson.

Godman, capped 23 times for Scotland, will join the squad for training at St Andrews next week.

