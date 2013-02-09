LONDON Scotland played with aggression, discipline and attacking ambition to beat Italy 34-10 in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Tries from Tim Visser, Matt Scott, Stuart Hogg and Sean Lamont as well as 14 points from the boot of Greig Laidlaw helped Scotland overwhelm an Italy team who came into the match full of confidence after beating France last weekend.

It was Scotland's first win in this year's championship after they were soundly beaten 38-18 by England on the opening weekend.

In a match often billed as the wooden spoon decider, Scotland were superior in all areas and capitalised on a string of Italian errors to win their first match at Murrayfield after five successive defeats.

