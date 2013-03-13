Fans stand in front of a giant screen during the Six Nations international Rugby Union match between England and Scotland at the Twickenham Stadium in London February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist will collect his first cap for Scotland in Saturday's final Six Nations clash with France in Paris.

Scottish Rugby said on Wednesday that the towering 22-year-old would replace the injured Richie Gray in the starting line-up.

The only other change is Alasdair Strokosch in for Rob Harley at blindside flanker.

"We have made some progress in this championship and it would be ideal to cement that by a winning performance in Paris. But the needle is stuck in the same groove as far as my view on Saturday's test," said interim head coach Scott Johnson in a statement.

"I've been impressed with Gilco. I've spoken of form and future and he fits the bill in the latter category but he's also keen as mustard and we want to look at him in the company of a very good French side.

"We looked at every position in detail after last weekend and we reckoned that Strokosch's experience gave him the nod in the back row," added the coach.

Scotland are third in the table after beating Italy and Ireland but losing to England and Wales. France are bottom without a win so far but Johnson warned against any complacency.

"We're not reading much at all into where France are in the table. France are wounded right now and we expect them to come out all guns blazing on Saturday," he said.

Scotland team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Sean Lamont, 12-Matt Scott, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Duncan Weir, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Johnnie Beattie, 7-Kelly Brown (captain), 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Ryan Grant

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Alison Wildey)