LONDON Scotland have dropped captain Kelly Brown in one of three changes to their side for the Six Nations match against England at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Head coach Scott Johnson has opted to give Chris Fusaro his first cap at openside flanker in place of Brown following Sunday's 28-6 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

"I'm absolutely delighted. Being the Calcutta Cup, there's no better game to get your first cap. I'm still pinching myself a bit," Fusaro told the Scottish Rugby Football Union's website (www.scottishrugby.org).

Johnson said the 24-year-old Fusaro was picked to play a certain role.

"England are powerful, they have an edge to their side and are assertive and aggressive," the coach said. "They will probably consider themselves unlucky last weekend but it's not always brute force that wins these games."

England had victory snatched from their grasp in the dying minutes in Paris last weekend, losing 26-24 to France.

Scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw will captain Scotland for the fourth time while the two other changes involve Tommy Seymour coming in for the injured Sean Maitland on the right wing and Matt Scott taking Duncan Taylor's place at centre.

Taylor is one of three changes on the bench with hooker Scott Lawson preferred to Pat MacArthur and lock Jonny Grey winning the nod from brother Richie.

Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Alex Dunbar, 12- Matt Scott, 11-Sean Lamont, 10-Duncan Weir, 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain); 8-David Denton, 7-Chris Fusaro, 6-Ryan Wilson, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Tim Swinson, 3-Moray Low, 2-Ross ford, 1-Ryan Grant

Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Alasdair Dickinson, 18-Geoff Cross, 19-Jonny Gray, 20-Johnnie Beattie, 21-Chris Cusiter, 22- Duncan Taylor, 23-Max Evans

(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)