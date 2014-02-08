England's Luther Burrell scores a try as Scotland's Greig Laidlaw attempts a tackle during their Six Nations rugby union match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

EDINBURGH England brushed aside a feeble Scotland team with a powerful performance to seal an emphatic 20-0 win in the Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Centre Luther Burrell and fullback Mike Brown crossed the line, just as they did in last weekend's 26-24 defeat in France, to put the gloss on a dominant display by Stuart Lancaster's men.

Flyhalf Owen Farrell added a penalty and two conversions and scrumhalf Danny Care kicked an early drop goal for England who also took advantage of the second-half sin-binning of Scotland centre Alex Dunbar for killing the ball.

England are second in the championship after two matches, behind leaders Ireland who have won the first two games. The Scots have lost their opening two fixtures.

"Losing to France was massively frustrating and we wanted to show a reaction this week," man-of-the-match Brown told the BBC.

"We've definitely done that. I'm ecstatic to score a try. The pitch isn't in the best condition but I thought we played at a great tempo."

England started strongly and their forwards established a solid platform with the Scottish lineout in disarray, setting up an early penalty opportunity that was missed by Farrell.

Care then booted an opportunist drop goal and Burrell took a perfect line to run on to a short pass from his sniping scrumhalf, stretching to touch down for the opening try after 15 minutes.

Scotland scumhalf and captain Greig Laidlaw missed two penalties and Farrell was also unusually profligate when he failed with a routine kick but he landed another simple one to increase his side's lead.

England continued to dominate possession and only desperate Scottish defence prevented Burrell from scoring his second try on the stroke of halftime with the visitors 13-0 ahead.

Farrell was again wasteful with the boot early in the second half but England remained camped in the opposition half and their cause was aided when Dunbar was shown the yellow card after illegally halting another attack.

England moved the ball out to the left and winger Jack Nowell slipped a neat pass to Brown who evaded a desperate tackle and sped down the touchline to score.

Farrell kicked the conversion and England, unaffected by a raft of substitutions, could have added more points in the closing stages but for desperate Scottish defence.

England host Ireland in their next game in two weeks time and Scotland travel to Italy.

(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)