LONDON Scotland have called number eights Adam Ashe and David Denton, props Moray Low and Alex Allan and scrum-half Chris Cusiter into their squad for Saturday's Six Nations game at home to Italy.

Cusiter (knee) and Ashe (neck) were absent from the original party due to injury but have now recovered, the Scottish Rugby Union said in a news release on Monday.

Denton has shrugged off a calf tear while Low and Allan replace Jon Welsh (hand) and Gordon Reid (knee) who were injured in the 26-23 home defeat by Wales on Feb. 15.

Scotland and Italy are joint bottom of the table, having both lost their opening two matches.

