Edinburgh wing Lee Jones will make his Scotland debut against England in their Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Saturday after coach Andy Robinson unveiled a team showing eight changes from their World Cup pool game against the same opponents.

Chris Paterson has retired and Joe Ansbro and Ruaridh Jackson are recovering from injury but the five other changes are down to selection.

Although there is a new look to the side who narrowly lost that Auckland pool encounter in October, the team announced on Tuesday is packed with experience and six players in the match squad have each won more than 50 caps.

Dan Parks will start at flyhalf outside Chris Cusiter while captain and hooker Ross Ford will pack down in a strong front row alongside Allan Jacobsen and Euan Murray.

Former captain Alastair Kellock is on the bench as Jim Hamilton and Richie Gray start at lock while 21-year-old David Denton will make his first start in the back row.

"I've been pleased with the consistency Lee Jones has shown and he fully deserves to win his first cap," Robinson said in a statement.

"Form has played a part in selection. Edinburgh's qualification for the Heineken Cup quarter-finals and Glasgow's performances mean that competition for places has intensified, particularly in the back row.

"But, as ever, we select to win an international rugby match.

"We have experienced players in our team and they must make that knowledge count by helping the team to a successful start on Saturday," added the former England coach.

Scotland have won two and drawn one of their last three home games against England but have not won their Six Nations opener since 2006 and have finished above the bottom two in the championship only once in the last eight years.

England, under the temporary charge of Stuart Lancaster, will name their team on Thursday.

Scotland team:

15-Rory Lamont, 14-Lee Jones, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Sean Lamont, 11-Max Evans, 10-Dan Parks, 9-Chris Cusiter; 8-David Denton, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford (captain) 1-Allan Jacobsen.

Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Geoff Cross, 18-Alastair Kellock, 19-John Barclay, 20-Mike Blair, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Graeme Morrison.

(Writing by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Ken Ferris)