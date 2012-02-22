Teenage fullback Stuart Hogg will make his first start for Scotland in Sunday's Six Nations championship match against France at Murrayfield in one of four changes to the team.

Hogg, 19, will be joined by his Warriors' team mates Graeme Morrison at centre and flanker John Barclay. Mike Blair has been preferred to his British Lions team mate Chris Cusiter at scrumhalf.

There are two positional changes with Rory Lamont moving to the right wing and his elder brother Sean to outside centre.

"It's a dream come true to play international rugby," Hogg said in a media release from Scotland Rugby on Wednesday.

"When I was a kid we'd play full contact rugby in the street in the Weensland area of Hawick. I'd be about five and there would be kids there up to about 12 or 13 years-old and you'd always think about what it would be like to play for Scotland.

"Now I've got the opportunity to win for Scotland at Murrayfield - brilliant."

Scotland have lost both their opening two games in the tournament while France defeated Italy in their opening fixture. The World Cup finalists' second-round match against Ireland on February 11 was postponed until March 4 because of a frozen pitch at the Stade de France.

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Rory Lamont, 13-Sean Lamont, 12-Graeme Morrison, 11-Lee Jones, 10-Greig Laidlaw, 9-Mike Blair, 8-David Denton, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-John Barclay, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Ross Ford (captain), 1-Allan Jacobsen.

Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Ed Kalman, 18-Alastair Kellock, 19-Richie Vernon, 20-Chris Cusiter, 21-Duncan Weir, 22-Nick De Luca.

