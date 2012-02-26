EDINBURGH France shook off their rustiness after a three-week absence to stay unbeaten in the Six Nations following a 23-17 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Playing only their second game after their February 11 clash with Ireland in Paris was postponed because of a frozen pitch, France recovered from a slow start to get on top in an entertaining encounter.

Both sides scored two tries apiece, with France fullback Maxime Medard crossing for the decisive score just before the hour as the visitors went ahead for good.

Scotland, now set to battle it out with Italy to avoid the wooden spoon after a third successive defeat, began with a bang as teenage fullback Stuart Hogg touched down inside 10 minutes on his first start. But France recovered to go in level at 10-10 at the break after centre Wesley Fofana bulldozed over.

A second Scotland try from wing Lee Jones gave the Scots a scent of victory before Medard quickly replied. Morgan Parra kicked 10 points for the French and a Lionel Beauxis drop goal gave them breathing space as they comfortably held on in the final minutes.

"They put a lot of rhythm into the game, we knew they were a very dynamic team," France captain Thierry Dusautoir told French TV channel France 2.

"During the first 15 minutes we suffered a lot. Then we came back into the game thanks to our pack.

"We made a lot of mistakes that prevented us playing our usual game against a very offensive team. But I'm happy with the win."

World Cup finalists France, who defeated Italy in their opening fixture, play their rearranged game with Ireland next Sunday.

Wales top the standings with three wins from three. The Wales-France showdown in Cardiff on March 17 in the final round of fixtures looms as a probable title decider.

SLUGGISH START

The French were sluggish for much of the first half at Murrayfield, trailing 10-0 before the powerful Fofana proved unstoppable from 10 metres out on 29 minutes to add to his first international try scored in the win over Italy.

Scotland then suffered a double injury blow when wing Rory Lamont was taken off the pitch on a cart with what appeared to be a serious leg injury and scrumhalf Mike Blair hobbled off with a dead leg.

Parra nosed France ahead for the first time with an early second-half penalty before Scotland took full advantage of a turnover, quickly catching the French defence napping with the ball flung wide for Jones to touch down.

Duncan Weir's conversion put the Scots 17-13 ahead but, as in their two previous defeats in this championship, Andy Robinson's team paid the price for losing concentration as Julien Malzieu's burst allowed Medard to sprint clear.

Parra added the extras and Beaxis's drop goal with 12 minutes left extended the lead.

