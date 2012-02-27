Wales' Jonathan Davies (L) is tackled by Scotland's Rory Lamont (C) during their Six Nations rugby union match the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Scotland wing Rory Lamont underwent surgery on Monday after suffering a leg fracture in the Six Nations defeat by France at Murrayfield on Sunday.

"Rory is under the care of the orthopaedic surgeons at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. He was undergoing surgery this lunchtime to stabilise a fracture to his fibula," Scotland team doctor James Robson said in a Scottish Rugby statement.

Lamont suffered the injury while contesting a kick half an hour into the contest which France won 23-17 to leave Scotland with three defeats from three and facing a battle to avoid finishing bottom of the standings.

Scotland suffered other injury woes in the game, with scrumhalf Mike Blair hobbling off with a dead leg.

Flyhalf Greig Laidlaw "appeared" to have suffered a concussion, the statement added while centre Sean Lamont sustained an abrasion to his right eye and fellow back Graeme Morrison will require further assessment for a knee injury.

Scotland next play Ireland in Dublin on Saturday March 10.

