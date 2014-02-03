Scotland winger Sean Maitland has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations Championship match at home to England after suffering concussion and a right leg injury.

Maitland came off during the first half of Sunday's opening defeat by Ireland.

"He will be subject to further investigation today at Spire Murrayfield hospital and will be assessed later by consultant surgeon Graham Lawson," Paul McGinley, Scottish rugby's head of Performance Medical, said in a statement on Monday.

"We also have a number of injuries at this juncture which will impact on availability to train at the start of this week but we are optimistic that players will recover in time for the England game."

