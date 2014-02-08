EDINBURGH England coach Stuart Lancaster was feeling satisfied but also slightly frustrated after watching his team ease to a 20-0 win over Scotland in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Tries by Luther Burrell and Mike Brown lifted England to an emphatic victory, though the scoreboard did not reflect their total domination of an abject Scottish side.

"I thought we were always reasonably comfortable," Lancaster told the BBC. "There's a bit of frustration that we didn't put more opportunities away.

"The start was important and we didn't concede in the first minute which was handy," he added, referring to the early try France scored in England's 26-24 defeat in Paris last weekend.

"We got stuck a bit in the second half but overall there's loads of positives."

England captain Chris Robshaw paid tribute to his team who had to overcome the problems posed by playing on a very soft pitch.

"It was a tough shift by all the guys in tough conditions," he said. "We weren't too happy with our attack - I felt we left some points out there - and these are things we need to keep learning.

"We got away with it today, we might not get away with it next time."

England bounced back well after the bitter disappointment of losing to a late try by the French last Saturday.

"It's been a tough start," Robshaw said. "We've had two weeks on the road and we're looking forward to getting back to Twickenham."

Scotland coach Scott Johnson said his side had been outclassed.

"It was a tough day at the office made tougher by the fact there were 60,000 people in my office," he said.

"England outmuscled us really, they got us down there and squashed us. I've got to be honest, the scoreboard flattered us. A significant part of this team are not completed articles.

"I thought we were in the game at 13-0. We got outwrestled. We have got cutting edge but you just have to be patient. You'll see it in the tournament."

England host Six Nations leaders Ireland, who beat champions Wales 26-3 on Saturday, in their next game at Twickenham.

"Huge credit to Ireland on a great win," Lancaster said. "They'll be coming to Twickenham full of confidence."

