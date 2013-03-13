Scotland interim head coach Scott Johnson named the following team to play France in their final Six Nations championship match at the Stade de France on Saturday.
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Sean Lamont, 12-Matt Scott, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Duncan Weir, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Johnnie Beattie, 7-Kelly Brown (captain), 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Ryan Grant
Replacements: 16-Dougie Hall, 17-Moray Low, 18-Geoff Cross, 19-Alastair Kellock, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Ruaridh Jackson, 23-Max Evans
