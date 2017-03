LONDON Wales lock Jake Ball will start the Six Nations match against England on Sunday after Luke Charteris was ruled out with a neck injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Friday.

Ball also played in the last game against France in place of the injured Alun Wyn Jones who he will partner in the second row at Twickenham.

Andrew Coombs has been added to the Welsh replacements' bench.

