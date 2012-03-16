Wales' Jamie Roberts (C) breaks through to score his try against Italy during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Wales have exuded the quiet confidence of a team who believe they are on the verge of something special throughout a Six Nations championship which could culminate in a grand slam success in Cardiff on Saturday.

Reversing the result of last year's World Cup semi-final defeat by France would give Wales a third grand slam in eight seasons.

If they do beat a side who have looked jaded after running New Zealand desperately close in the World Cup final, the feeling in the principality that anything in international rugby is now possible will be confirmed.

"We have got a pretty stable environment and coaching team, we've got a young side that's in the cycle not just for the Six Nations but building towards the 2015 World Cup as well in the back of our minds," coach Warren Gatland said in his pre-tournament assessment.

The 2005 grand slam proved a false dawn with Wales returning to mid-table mediocrity before Gatland took over as coach in the 2008 tournament. In his first season in charge, the New Zealander oversaw another grand slam but his team were subsequently hit badly by injuries.

This year Welsh optimism is based partly on their team's splendid form at the World Cup despite the frustration of narrowly losing to France after captain Sam Warburton was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

In a phrase which is fast becoming a cliche, Wales showed "no fear" and won over of a New Zealand public who are rarely impressed by British rugby.

"New Zealand is the hardest country in the world to go and earn a bit of respect. We did this as a team," said Gatland.

STRONG SQUAD

A second and stronger reason for the Welsh excitement this week during the build-up to Saturday's clash at the Millennium stadium is the strength of their squad.

Former captain Ryan Jones was outstanding at flanker in the opening game against Ireland and again when pressed into service in the second row in the win over Scotland.

He dropped to the bench for the England match, making another important contribution in the final 15 minutes, and is again among the replacements for Saturday.

"I am pleased with my contribution so far and feel that I have added value," Jones said. "Going into the last game, you feel you have helped put the team into this position.

"Don't get me wrong, I would have liked more game time but that is the nature of the beast."

Lock Luke Charteris, who enjoyed an outstanding World Cup, is also on the bench, as are the backline duo of James Hook and Scott Williams, scorer of the match-winning try against England.

Wales played magnificently in an epic opening match against Ireland in Dublin, overpowered Scotland in the latter stages of their next match and struggled for long periods during their win over England at Twickenham.

They were again off the pace against Italy, opting to kick for touch rather than goal in the early stages before regrouping to record a victory that was never seriously in doubt.

The Welsh team resolutely refused to comment on the possibility of a grand slam before last week's win over Italy.

Now they are concentrating solely on peaking at the right moment amid the sound and fury in central Cardiff against a side who are always capable of a great performance regardless of their previous form.

"We play in front of a sell-out 74,500 crowd with a chance to make history in Cardiff," Gatland said on Thursday. "The magnitude of the game is not lost on us but it is irrelevant to how we prepare."

(Editing by Ken Ferris)