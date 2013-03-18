Wales' Sam Warburton (C) runs with the ball during their Six Nations international rugby union match against England at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Welsh forward Sam Warburton said he felt like a rock star after his team mates inflicted a record 30-3 defeat on England in Cardiff to retain their Six Nations championship crown on Saturday.

"Walking around the ground with my winners' medal is something I shall never forget. The noise coming back from the crowd was immense. I felt like a rock star," Warburton wrote in his column in Monday's Daily Telegraph.

Wales swarmed all over England to finish level on eight points with the 2003 World Cup winners but comfortably ahead on points difference.

The hosts had needed to win by at least eight points to take the title, or seven provided England did not outscore them by three tries, and Warburton said he was always confident his side would achieve that.

"I always believed that we could beat England by the seven or eight points required to win the championship but to win by 27 was not something that anyone had seen coming," said Warburton, who led Wales to the grand slam in 2012.

"It was quite ruthless really. We never let our feet off the pedal at any stage. Everybody seemed to have their best games of the tournament."

Warburton said a short motivational video was shown to the team in the bus on the way to the jam-packed and buzzing Millennium stadium which ended with the message 'Our Trophy, Our Stadium'.

"That stuck in everyone's minds and then we walked into the dressing room to see the trophy itself sitting there on a table in the middle of the room.

"That was a surprise but again the message was strong and powerful. We realised: ‘That is ours and England are coming here to try to take it off us in our back yard.' We would do everything to ensure that didn't happen."

England captain Chris Robshaw was left to pick up the pieces for his shattered side.

"There were a lot of heads down in the changing room afterwards and a lot of the guys were very upset. It was not a nice place to be," Robshaw wrote in his Telegraph column.

"As a group, we always talk about learning from the experience, whether it is good or bad, and there will be a lot of learning done after this result.

"That may be a hard concept to accept when the pain of the defeat is still so raw and we had to watch Wales lift the Six Nations trophy. But we have to learn from this. If we do not, then it will have been a bad day for us."

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by; Clare Fallon)