Sam Warburton, captain of Wales (L) poses holding the Six Nations trophy with Warren Gatland, coach of Wales holding the Triple Crown trophy during the launch of the Six Nations rugby championship at the Hurlingham Club in London January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sam Warburton, who has not played since November because of a shoulder injury, will be among the replacements when Wales begin their bid for an historic third successive Six Nations crown at home to Italy on Saturday.

Flanker Warburton suffered nerve damage in the defeat by Australia in the autumn internationals but has trained without any problems and is likely to feature at some stage in the Cardiff clash (1430 GMT).

Lock Alun Wyn Jones will captain the team for the first time in five years.

Coach Warren Gatland has opted for experience throughout as Wales bid for an unprecedented third straight outright title.

Dan Lydiate, player of the tournament in 2012, lines up alongside fellow flanker Justin Tipuric and number eight Toby Faletau in an all-British and Irish Lions back row.

Mike Phillips and Rhys Priestland, who started all of Wales's 2012 grand slam fixtures, are together at halfback.

The impressive back line also includes centres Jamie Roberts and Scott Williams with three more Lions in the back three - Leigh Halfpenny, Alex Cuthbert and George North.

"We are looking for a good start, we started slowly last year and know we need to be ready from the off," said Gatland referring to the opening home defeat by Ireland last season.

"Italy started last year's tournament with a win over France so they will be ready on Saturday and we need to start well and build confidence and momentum.

"We've almost everyone fit for selection which is pretty rare.

"Alun Wyn will lead the side with Sam starting on the bench and he has come through training well," he said of Warburton who this week became the first player to sign a central contract with the Welsh Rugby Union.

Team:

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Paul James.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Ryan Bevington, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Andrew Coombs, 20-Sam Warburton, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-James Hook, 23-Liam Williams.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)