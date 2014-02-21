Wales' scrum-half Rhys Webb (L) waits for the scrum to be set against France during the Six Nations Championship rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wales' Richard Hibbard (lower R) and Taulupe Faletau tackle France's Pascal Pape during the Six Nations Championship rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wales' George North (rear) tackles France's Hugo Bonneval during the Six Nations Championship rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wales' captain Sam Warburton (C) tackles France's Louis Picamoles during the Six Nations Championship rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

The Welsh team sings the National Anthem during the Six Nations Championship rugby union match against France at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wales' Leigh Halfpenny kicks a penalty against France watched by assistant coach Neil Jenkins (R) during the Six Nations Championship rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wales' Leigh Halfpenny (L) prepares to take a penalty against France, as referee Alain Rolland from Ireland, who will retire from international matches after the game, watches during the Six Nations Championship rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

CARDIFF Wales shrugged off a crushing loss to Ireland two weeks ago with an emphatic 27-6 victory over France at the Millennium Stadium on Friday that keeps alive their dream of a third successive Six Nations title.

Centre George North scored a first half try and captain Sam Warburton added a second near the end while French number eight Louis Picamolles was in the sin bin and fullback Leigh Halfpenny kicked 17 points.

The result leaves Wales, France and Ireland all on four points before the unbeaten Irish face England at Twickenham on Saturday looking to win the Triple Crown and take sole lead in the championship.

France, previously unbeaten after wins over England and Italy, were second best all night to a dominant Welsh pack who put behind them the 26-3 defeat in Dublin.

The Welsh also overcame the loss of lock Alun Wyn Jones, who pulled out of the match at the last minute with a foot infection, with coach Warren Gatland handing Jake Ball his second cap.

France's only replies came from first half penalties kicked by scrumhalf Jean-Marc Doussain and flyhalf Jules Plisson with the home defence frustrating their every effort at running the ball.

"We were caught cold, we struggled to settle and we lacked order. It got very difficult to get back into the match," the visitors' fullback Brice Dulin told France 2 television.

North scored the opening try after five minutes and the Welsh were 11-0 up after 10 following two penalties from Halfpenny, leaving the French reeling.

KICK AHEAD

In a Welsh attack down the left, the ball came to Halfpenny out on the wing who spotted a gap in the stretched defence and kicked ahead.

North chased and touched down when Dulin, who appeared to have the ball under control, let it slip from his grasp on the line.

France wing Yoann Huget crossed over on the right in a rare French attack after 14 minutes but the try was disallowed for a knock on by captain Pascal Pape as he tackled Wales flyhalf Rhys Priestland in the build up.

The sides changed ends with Wales, who can still achieve an unprecedented third successive outright title, leading 20-6.

Maxime Machenaud replaced Doussain at scrumhalf and he was at the hub of a series of attacks in the second half that failed due to French handling errors and strong Welsh defence.

A prop from each side, man of the match Gethin Jenkins and France's Nicolas Mas, were sent to the sin bin 10 minutes into the second half when a scrum collapsed after the packs had received warnings from Irish referee Alain Rolland.

Picamolles was yellow carded just past the hour for an infringement in a maul when the French could ill afford to be a man short.

A minute later Wales scored their second try when Warburton burst through a tiring defence and stretched to touch the ball down on the line with Halfpenny managing his only conversion.

"It was a good performance, not one of the best because there were still a few errors, but we fronted up after what happened in Ireland and a few people looked themselves in the mirror," Wales centre Jamie Roberts told BBC Sport.

"We put ourselves under a lot of pressure. The standards we have set ourselves, we expected more in Ireland. ...We knew if we turned up and played with the right style we could turn over France. You have to give the pack great credit after what happened in Dublin."

(Writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Mark Meadows/Greg Stutchbury)