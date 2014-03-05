Wales' Jonathan Davies celebrates their win at the end of their Six Nations rugby match against Italy at the Olympic stadium in Rome February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wales have recalled Jonathan Davies for Sunday's Six Nations championship clash with England at Twickenham with the centre fit again after a pectoral injury kept him out of national team duty since November.

He is joined by lock Alun Wyn-Jones, who withdrew from the team that beat France due to a foot infection, as the only changes from that match as holders Wales aim to keep their hopes of winning a third consecutive crown alive.

"It's great to have both Jon and Alun Wyn back and available and they come into a very experienced side," coach Warren Gatland told the Wales Rugby Union website (www.wru.co.uk).

"Jon came through the match (with Scarlets) well at the weekend and he is ready to go.

"We were happy with the response and performance against France but we know we will have to raise it another level on Sunday.

"We are really looking forward to going up to Twickenham, England have performed well so far and it's set up to be a great game with all to play for."

Davies played a leading role for the British and Irish Lions in their series triumph over Australia last year and his return allows George North to return to his favoured position on the wing.

Wyn-Jones was replaced for the 27-6 win over France by the impressive Jake Ball, who moves back to the bench.

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb keeps his place ahead of Mike Phillips.

Along with Ireland and France, Wales and England have four points from three matches.

Wales' stunning 30-3 win over England in Cardiff last year saw them win a second-straight Six Nations title, and ended England's hopes of a grand slam triumph.

Team:

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Rhys Webb; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Gethin Jenkins

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-Dan Biggar, 23-Liam Williams

(Reporting by Josh Reich; Justin Palmer)