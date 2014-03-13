Wales' Head Coach Warren Gatland reacts during the Six Nations Championship rugby union match against France at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wales have made six changes for their Six Nations clash with Scotland on Saturday following last week's loss to England which ended their hopes of a third consecutive crown.

Head coach Warren Gatland has changed both his halves with Dan Biggar replacing Rhys Priestland at flyhalf and Mike Phillips coming in for the injured Rhys Webb, his first start in the number nine jersey since being dropped to the bench after the second round loss to Ireland.

Liam Williams comes in at fullback to replace Leigh Halfpenny who dislocated his shoulder in the 29-18 defeat at Twickenham.

Gethin Jenkins, who was sin-binned against England, will become Wales' most-capped player when he makes his 105th appearance in a new-look front row in which Scarlets duo Ken Owens and Rhodri Jones get their first starts of the tournament.

Jenkins will move ahead of Stephen Jones with who he shared the record.

The other change is in the second row where Luke Charteris returns after injury.

Gatland said it was important his side bounced back from the disappointing defeat by England, a result which denied them the chance to become the first team to win three consecutive titles outright.

"Saturday is an opportunity for us to put in a performance we know we can and finish the Six Nations on a high," he said after naming his team on Thursday.

"We've made a number of changes and freshened things up with just a six-day turnaround between matches.

"Scotland will come looking to play some rugby and had a morale boosting win against Italy and were unlucky to lose against France in recent weeks.

"We will be looking for a more accurate execution this week to finish with a win at home in Cardiff."

Team:

15-Liam Williams, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Mike Phillips; 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Rhodri Jones, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Gethin Jenkins

Replacements: 16-Richard Hibbard, 17-Paul James, 18-Adam Jones, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Rhodri Williams, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-James Hook

